Compass Onboarding - GIF

Compass Onboarding - GIF illustration motion design animation app flat vector travel onboarding ui compass
Animated version of the Exploration during BOLT - 24hr designathon that happened in Housing recently.
A simple onboarding for Compass - travel based app for helping the locals which in turn will benefit the travelers.

Compass onboarding
Compass - Travel App
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Head of Design at Zeta | Traveler

