Pandora Desktop Player Concept

desktop player music concept
Concept for a minimal Pandora player on desktop. Above the fold you would only see the album strip and controls, scrolling down you would get the current artists bio (jumbo photo), info and a minimized view of the player control.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
