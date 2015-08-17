Michelle Svoboda

Caricature of Kenny Ortega

Michelle Svoboda
Michelle Svoboda
  • Save
Caricature of Kenny Ortega avatar logo illustrator caricature illustration kenny ortega
Download color palette

Digitized drawing of Kenny Ortega.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Michelle Svoboda
Michelle Svoboda

More by Michelle Svoboda

View profile
    • Like