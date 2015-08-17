Holly Stewart

Seamly Patterns

Holly Stewart
Holly Stewart
  • Save
Seamly Patterns costume sewing pattern fantasy imagination robe garment measuring tape sew cosplay logo
Download color palette

This logo was designed in 2013 for Seamly Patterns (still in development). Seamly Patterns is a web app that lets you pick out a sewing pattern from their catalog, enter your measurements, and print the pattern. Great for Halloween and cosplay!

Holly Stewart
Holly Stewart

More by Holly Stewart

View profile
    • Like