Website Hero Video

I wanted to spice up my website a little bit and make the hero function as an informational piece for visitors as well as draw them in to want to see more. There are two types of visitors on my site: People interested in looking at my designs, and people that are coming to watch my @Pixate tutorials, so I needed to capture both with the same video but convey the different messages to each visitor and show them what they can expect from my site. I think this does a good job achieving that.
For people interested in my work, what they see is that they can expect UX/UI/IxD in primarily the mobile app space, and get a hint of the type of projects I have to offer for show. Aside from just showing that I am primarily a mobile product, it also shows that I have visual design and motion graphic skills. This should leave the visitor wondering what else they can find.
For the folks that are interested in my prototyping tutorials it shows them a process of an app coming together in a fun an interesting way, which is how I try to make my tutorials feel to the viewer.
You can view the entire looping video on my website at www.jaredlodwick.co. Mind the quality – there's some compression occuring that I need to fix but I wanted to put it up asap.
Hope you like it! I'd love thoughts and feedback.