Spencer Powell

Stuart Sr.

Spencer Powell
Spencer Powell
  • Save
Stuart Sr. childhood project passion illustration retro nintendo super snes gaming
Download color palette

I fell in love with the Game Boy Color gif that @Brent Clouse did. So I decided to do something similar with the system that sparked my love for gaming, way back when.
Remembering the good ol' days of console gaming!

Color test 01 still
Rebound of
Game Boy Color (GIF)
By Brent Clouse
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Spencer Powell
Spencer Powell
I dribbble sometimes... thanks for stopping by!

More by Spencer Powell

View profile
    • Like