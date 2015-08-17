Power Drift

Multia

PowerDrift started out as Power to the Rider, a cc lovers’ group that is hugely popular on Youtube. Now they are getting bigger and want an identity to showcase that without losing their ‘free’ spirit. Multia helped PowerDrift change their entire branding to portray their new ideas and aspirations. The idea of the Branding was to show speed, ruggedness, forward movement and adventure which was what the brand was all about.

