Conner Drew
handsome

English Phonetic Transcription Interaction 2

Conner Drew
handsome
Conner Drew for handsome
Hire Us
  • Save
English Phonetic Transcription Interaction 2 language handsome origami flat quartz interaction translate mobile
Download color palette

This is a different approach to my original IPA Transcription Interaction.

Dribbble shot still 2x
Rebound of
English Phonetic Transcription Interaction
By Conner Drew
View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
handsome
handsome

More by handsome

View profile
    • Like