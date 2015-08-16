Andrew Embury

Demo Reel 2015

Hey guys and gals,

It's that time of year...that time to cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war...erm I mean, release the new demo reel!

So without further adieu:

https://vimeo.com/136473693

I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Press 'L' for that good lovin' and as always, make easy ease, not war.

