Charlie Murchy

Badges

Charlie Murchy
Charlie Murchy
  • Save
Badges graphic design design typography illustration
Download color palette

I was lucky enough to work on some of the artwork for the Collective Campout coming up later this month! Super fun and I love how these badges turned out!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Charlie Murchy
Charlie Murchy

More by Charlie Murchy

View profile
    • Like