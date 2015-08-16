Bing Yang

Illustration For Momo

Illustration For Momo icon illustration
Have not uploaded icons for a long time. I think they are simple and clean.
But obviously, I have to learn how to combine more colors harmoniously.
There is always a lack of enthusiasm in my works :(

Posted on Aug 16, 2015
