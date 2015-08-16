Zach Hill

Designer Icons

Zach Hill
Zach Hill
  • Save
Designer Icons design workspace vector black green illustration icons
Download color palette

My partner and I are currently working on a rebrand for the agency we created. Here are a few of the illustrative elements we may or may not use.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Zach Hill
Zach Hill

More by Zach Hill

View profile
    • Like