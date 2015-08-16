After listening to Andy Stanley today, I was inspired to create this. It's now available on Society6 amongst other designs by me and my wife.

Also, we realize it might seem contradictory to have something like this on our shop, but our goal is to make progress towards paying off loans and debt so that we can move forward with starting a family and have time for the "best things" in life. We've had a lot of financial setbacks this year, so this rings especially true for us right now. Thanks for your support!

Available at Society6 here