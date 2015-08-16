Ghani Pradita

Add to Cart Interaction interaction ios app shop marketplace creative commerce
Simple add to bucket/cart interaction made with @Marvel and AE.
Thanks to @Murat Mutlu and @Dwinawan Hariwijaya for the inspiration :)

You can check the prototype on your device by accessing this link http://marvelapp.com/2c67b1g

I've also published it. See on Marvel explore page : https://marvelapp.com/explore/?filter=recent&page=1

Posted on Aug 16, 2015
