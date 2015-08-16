Amanda Saffer

Goodreads Redesign

Amanda Saffer
Amanda Saffer
  • Save
Goodreads Redesign sketch reading web design redesign authors novels books goodreads
Download color palette

Goodreads is a great community, but in need, I think, of a redesign. I spent a few hours on this concept in which the home page's main CTA—besides signing in/up—is to search for a book.

Perhaps I will spend more time on this and do a full case study on Behance. But for now, here's a basic home page.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Amanda Saffer
Amanda Saffer

More by Amanda Saffer

View profile
    • Like