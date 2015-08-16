Lauren Hallden

Lonely Project revamp

Lonely Project revamp lonely mobile quotes
Did a quick 1-day redesign of The Lonely Project today. It's a mobile website that controls a twitter bot, which talks to lonely people when you direct it to. Give it a try! www.laurenhallden.com/lonelyproject

Posted on Aug 16, 2015
