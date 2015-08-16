Illustrations - Expose Our Logo Badges

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Set of badges for the "Expose our logo" competition at Freelancer.com.
Also, I've been helping set up a style for our Illustrations in the company as we were using stock but want to move to a more consistent and modern style (as well as make it our own style!) - guidelines, colour palette, etc.. I'll upload more on that soon :D