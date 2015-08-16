Emiliano Rodriguez

Illustrations - Expose Our Logo Badges

Emiliano Rodriguez
Emiliano Rodriguez
  • Save
Illustrations - Expose Our Logo Badges gaming prizes mask superstar pyramids freelancer.com plane badges icon ui illustration
Download color palette

Set of badges for the "Expose our logo" competition at Freelancer.com.
Also, I've been helping set up a style for our Illustrations in the company as we were using stock but want to move to a more consistent and modern style (as well as make it our own style!) - guidelines, colour palette, etc.. I'll upload more on that soon :D

Emiliano Rodriguez
Emiliano Rodriguez

More by Emiliano Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like