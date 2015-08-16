Joe White

Great Southern Group

Joe White
Joe White
Hire Me
  • Save
Great Southern Group floral etching vintage custom lettering monogram badge branding logo
Download color palette

Group of variations and layouts. More to find on Behance - www.goo.gl/pUk3dE Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Joe White
Joe White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joe White

View profile
    • Like