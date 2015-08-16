Brent Gilbert

Wildernessgal hand lettering

Wildernessgal hand lettering letterforms vector lefty script typography calligraphy mark logo art graphic design lettering
A vectorized rendition of some hand lettering work I have been putting some time into lately. It's definitely a long word and I still feel like it starts getting a tad tired in the middle. Let me know what works and what doesn't!

