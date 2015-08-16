Sean Morse

Catalog Collage 4

Always a fun time collaging found imagery from various magazine and fashion catalogs. I made about 9 different compositions from a Lacoste lifestyle catalog and am quite pleased with the results once I scanned the images and did some modifications.

Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
