Phil Giarrusso

Yokai

Phil Giarrusso
Phil Giarrusso
  • Save
Yokai pixel illustration gif animation design game gaming pixel art
Download color palette

Just saw Big Hero 6 for the first time this weekend. Loved it sooo much, just had to pixel the bad guy Yokai, aka "Mr. Kabuki."

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Phil Giarrusso
Phil Giarrusso
Pixels Galore.

More by Phil Giarrusso

View profile
    • Like