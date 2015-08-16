Bárbara Mercedes

Blog Post Wireframe argentina photoshop web flat blog ui design wireframe
I've been working recently on the wireframes for a website, and I came up with this idea for what is going to be a blog post. In the link is the complete wireframe: https://cloudup.com/cP3ruzUEQfq
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
