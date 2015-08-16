burak beceren

track10 posters

burak beceren
burak beceren
  • Save
track10 posters bilgi university burak beceren istanbul exhibition vcd track10 design graphic mistikseftali
Download color palette

Oldies(from 2011), but goldies : )

for more on this project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/2102644/track10

9bc90cc00fb0306edf507fe707039ad9
Rebound of
track 10 making of
By burak beceren
burak beceren
burak beceren

More by burak beceren

View profile
    • Like