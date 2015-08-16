Luciano Schuller

Isometric Microkorg

isometric synthesizer synth korg microkorg
Simple isometric illustration of contemporary classic synth by Korg, the Microkorg. I wanted to combine my passion for synths and isometric illustration using the SSR Method.

Thanks @Facundo Gonzalez for the invite! I'll make sure I'm worth it ;)

Portal free font by @Fontfabric

Posted on Aug 16, 2015
