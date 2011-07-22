Rens Jansen

Rens Jansen
Rens Jansen
Animation timeline ui animation timeline slider scrollbar web app mask time drag position click size visibility button counter
This is how the animation timeline will look like for the web app I'm designing. The "time bars" are resizable by clicking and dragging the ends, or by typing in the number in the box. After that you can decide wether you want to let the animation start right away, or later on by dragging the "time bar" further away from the start. I hope this makes sense, haha.

Comments & criticism are welcome!

