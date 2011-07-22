🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is how the animation timeline will look like for the web app I'm designing. The "time bars" are resizable by clicking and dragging the ends, or by typing in the number in the box. After that you can decide wether you want to let the animation start right away, or later on by dragging the "time bar" further away from the start. I hope this makes sense, haha.
Comments & criticism are welcome!