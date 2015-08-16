Sara Hinegardner

CD Design

Sara Hinegardner
Sara Hinegardner
  • Save
CD Design christian sunflower seeds music rustic cd album art typography
Download color palette

I was asked to do some album art for a Christian album that focuses on life in the context of incorruptible seed, so I took a literal approach for the visual. Sunflower seeds spell out the title to symbolize new life and seed nature. If you want to check out the music, it is available here: http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/joelmicek

Fd55cf96a3f04c2d68b30e5ce7b6d16d
Rebound of
Album Cover
By Sara Hinegardner
View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2015
Sara Hinegardner
Sara Hinegardner

More by Sara Hinegardner

View profile
    • Like