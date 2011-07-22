CFC India: Homepage

Karl Fernandes

Close-up of primary navigation on a blog design for CFC India, a Catholic ecclesiastic movement of which I am part.

Earthy tones and warm colors bring forth the energy, warmth and spirit of brotherhood the movement has always exuded. Images in the polaroid snaps above are from various conferences and retreats conducted. Typeface combination is Georgia and Gnuolane.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
