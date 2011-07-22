Zac Logan

Retro Computer

Zac Logan
Zac Logan
  • Save
Retro Computer vintage computer retro windows dos console terminal
Download color palette

Had some spare time to create this baby, was done in about an hour.
Full view - www.dznr.org/pwts

Thanks to @benrulz for the dribbble invite!
WIP Video - http://vimeo.com/26776233

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Zac Logan
Zac Logan

More by Zac Logan

View profile
    • Like