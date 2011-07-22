Mathieu Beaulieu

Super Action Bros - Completed

Video Game (side-scroller / beat 'em up) Design I make for fun.
I really like classic video games.

More Infos & Full view: http://goo.gl/ysqiK

Hi, Here's my stuff. Enjoy!

