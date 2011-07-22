Nav Pawera

Teaser page

Nav Pawera
Nav Pawera
  • Save
Teaser page iphone ios app teaser
Download color palette

Designed a quick teaser for an app idea that a friend had. Hoping to find time to work on this next week :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Nav Pawera
Nav Pawera

More by Nav Pawera

View profile
    • Like