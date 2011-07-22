Ryan Deo

Scythian Wonder Woman

Scythian Wonder Woman comic hero vector illustration
Wonder Woman as a Scythian horse rider. Archeologist speculate that the Scythian culture is where the Amazon legend originated.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
