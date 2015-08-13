Jenni Salminen

Jenni Salminen
Jenni Salminen
Smile girl smile portrait pencil illustration
Pencil / aquarelle / mixed media

A close-up from a portrait.

Posted on Aug 13, 2015
Jenni Salminen
Jenni Salminen

