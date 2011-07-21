TJ Kohli

Twitter Icon Concept

TJ Kohli
TJ Kohli
Hire Me
  • Save
Twitter Icon Concept twitter tweet bird ios icon iphone ipad linen glow lens flare
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
TJ Kohli
TJ Kohli
Creative Director at Monogram
Hire Me

More by TJ Kohli

View profile
    • Like