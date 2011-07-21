Austin Bales

Date Picker Icon

Austin Bales
Austin Bales
Hire Me
  • Save
Date Picker Icon
Download color palette

I've also been working on a date picker icon — but this one is monochrome, and meant to be flatter.

8fcecf59d482885892a5628aa17a952a
Rebound of
Date Picker Icon
By Jeff Broderick
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Austin Bales
Austin Bales
I help people make products.
Hire Me

More by Austin Bales

View profile
    • Like