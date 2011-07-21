Patrick Yan

A simple background

A simple background iphone background wallpaper home screen home gradient retina hd iphone 4 ipod touch ios
Just got my unlocked white iPhone 4, but couldn't find any simple home screen backgrounds that weren't leather, noise, or shelves. Just a simple gradient for me.

Full-sized preview:
http://cl.ly/2a0t3X1k2C2l163A220M

Download for Retina displays (iPhone 4, iPod touch):
http://cl.ly/0G0R0O2R2f2D292N2H1c

