Falko Joseph

Learning a few techniques

Falko Joseph
Falko Joseph
Hire Me
  • Save
Learning a few techniques knob button icon photoshop
Download color palette

I'm learning some new techniques and useful keyboard shortcuts. So I checked out a tutorial. I just wanted to know how to get that nice 'metal' effect and I think it turned out very well.

I'll use this technique for future works created by my own.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Falko Joseph
Falko Joseph
Co-Founder @ Compagnon Agency
Hire Me

More by Falko Joseph

View profile
    • Like