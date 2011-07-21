Tumblr'ing

Michael Mesker

Broke down and started a tumblr for my own amusement. I'll be posting sketches like this and the occasional shallow thought there -- http://michaelmesker.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
