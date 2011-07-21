Matt McDaniel

Mutual Mobile on Glitter

Mutual Mobile on Glitter
I've been making some iPhone wallpapers here at Mutual Mobile. I've combined my quest for glitter with this one. Full size: http://mttmcd.nl/8eld

Make sure and look at the image at full-size and not the CloudApp scaled size. The rasterized glitter looks TERRIBLE when scaled up or down even 1%.

Glitter
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
