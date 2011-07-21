Max Schwartz

Liberty

Liberty liberty logo script
This is a script logo I worked on for my own guitar amp company, Liberty Amplification. I primarily made old tweed circuits with NOS components. Now I'm sitting on a stockpile of parts and make amps for fun/hobby.

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
