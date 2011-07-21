Share Module

Kerem Suer

Normal state shows the state when Twitter is linked, facebook and foursquare not linked. If you don't get that (which is very normal), you hover the twitter icon and it tells you what's going on. Share with friends copy needs to be a link that goes to the settings page. I'm still not 100% on this concept, thoughts?

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
