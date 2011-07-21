Bart-Jan Verhoef

Background-clip on headlines

Background-clip on headlines ffdin texture noise background clip web type
Thanks to Trent Walton, I managed to get some subtle noise on my – still selectable – headlines.

I should add that apart from the background clip, I should also thank Trent and his collegues for fittext, as well sharing his explorations in responsiveness that I keep coming back to.

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
