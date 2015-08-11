Mini Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're finally uploading 16px icons to Nucleo! We just started with 4 categories. The goal is to update all categories within the end of September!
Follow the Nucleo project:
https://nucleoapp.com/
https://twitter.com/nucleoapp