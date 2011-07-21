constantx

Effort Meter V2

constantx
constantx
  • Save
Effort Meter V2 meter infographic
Download color palette
59d162ade7f35ca02242a16a9056eacc
Rebound of
Effort Meter
By constantx
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
constantx
constantx
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by constantx

View profile
    • Like