Alexander Glante

Colour Square Calendar 2012

Alexander Glante
Alexander Glante
  • Save
Colour Square Calendar 2012 calendar 2012 infographic gradient
Download color palette

Layout for a DIN A0 Calendar for the next Year.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Alexander Glante
Alexander Glante

More by Alexander Glante

View profile
    • Like