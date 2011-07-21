Jeremiah Britton

Dream Big Work Hard - Detail

Dream Big Work Hard - Detail typography type illustration design color rainbow
Type piece, "Dream Big Work Hard" inspired by Dan Cassaro of Young Jerks' "Shipwrecks" piece. Make sure to check out his work, and thanks again Dan for the Draft!

Rebound of
Dream Big Work Hard
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
