Roman Davydko

Amazon Echo

Roman Davydko
Roman Davydko
Amazon Echo future render vector echo amazon
That was an amazing challenge: to redraw actual product in vector plus some layer styles. Much harder than creating flat icons... But in the end my render looked better than the photo I took as an example (:

Posted on Aug 10, 2015
Roman Davydko
Roman Davydko
    • Like