Pranav Pramod

Dictionary App

Pranav Pramod
Pranav Pramod
  • Save
Dictionary App mac osx ui dictionary interface design
Download color palette

A Dictionary app I would really like to see in my Mac, So I am seeking developers to make it a reality.

If you are willing to code this application, Contact me : Prnv10[at]ymail.com

Opinions and critiques are welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Pranav Pramod
Pranav Pramod

More by Pranav Pramod

View profile
    • Like