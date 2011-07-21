Patrick Lauterburg

Keyvisual iPhone Game

Keyvisual iPhone Game iphone game fire leather smoke metal car 24 hot lens flare
draft of a keyvisual/splash screen for an iPhone game
a big thank you to Bruno Martins for the invite!!!!

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
