Yakim

Maybe a not rounded "y"?

Yakim
Yakim
  • Save
Maybe a not rounded "y"? type font rebound
Download color palette

I think that the "y" looks better when it's not rounded. But maybe that's just personal. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Yakim
Yakim
I design intuitive, robust, inclusive, and empowering UI's

More by Yakim

View profile
    • Like