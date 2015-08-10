Luca Burgio
Musixmatch

A new style for Icons Asset

Luca Burgio
Musixmatch
Luca Burgio for Musixmatch
  • Save
A new style for Icons Asset asset lyrics music musixmatch ios android app icon icon linear restyle app icons
Download color palette

A completely new style for our Icons asset for Musixmatch on iOS and Android and even more new icons will be added soon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2015
Musixmatch
Musixmatch
The world's leading music data company.

More by Musixmatch

View profile
    • Like